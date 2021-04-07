A model train found by experts in Lichfield is on track to fetch around £30,000 at auction.

The apple green live steam locomotive will be sold by Hansons Auctioneers on 22nd April.

David Wilson-Turner with the model loco. Picture: Mark Laban/Hansons

Completed in September 2020, the Gemsbok London North Eastern Railway Company 7 ¼ gauge B1 live steam loco 4-6-0, engine number 1020, has been built by two Midlands-based engineers.

David Wilson-Turner, head of the toy and railwayana department at Hansons, said:

“The attention to detail and quality of engineering is extraordinary. “For example, the boiler has been professionally made and silver soldered in copper by Kingswood Copper Boilers of Reading. “The original engine was built in 1947 at the London North East Company in Darlington. “We have guided the engine at £24,000 with the hope of it making above £30,000. “In my experience of working at Hansons, I have not seen a better example in this size – it is spectacular.” David Wilson-Turner

Auctioneer Charles Hansons said: