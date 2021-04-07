Drinkers in Lichfield hoping to enjoy a tipple at their local once again are being given the chance to find out how pubs are planning to reopen.

Drinks can be served outside from Monday (12th April) as part of the Government’s lockdown easing measures.

The Lichfield, Sutton and Tamworth branch of CAMRA has put together a directory outlining what plans local pubs have for reopening.

Some venues will require drinkers to book a table in beer gardens in advance, while others will be using outdoor seating to allow them to reopen.

Full details are available on the CAMRA website.