An outdoor education centre in Burntwood is to reopen its doors after a long-term deal was agreed with a new operator.

Peak will take over the Chasewater Outdoor Centre after reaching the agreement with Staffordshire County Council.

The Staffordshire-based firm employs 230 staff across the country, including at sites in Manchester and Congleton.

Darryl Eyers, Staffordshire County Council’s director for economy, infrastructure and skills, said:

“The outdoor education centre at Chasewater is a great facility for young people to experience new adventures and I’m pleased it’s going to return to regular use. “I’m also delighted that the new tenant is a Staffordshire-based company with such a strong reputation in this field and that it is committed to working with local groups.” Darry Eyers, Staffordshire County Council

Complete with dormitories for overnight stays, the four acre Chasewater Centre site also includes areas for teaching, dining and storage amounting to 9,500 sq ft.

Peak currently operates in education settings at schools as well as at outdoor adventure facilities.

It is also one of the largest providers for the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Managing director Paul Ball said:

“Chasewater Outdoor Centre is a great opportunity for Peak. “The new site will work very well with all other aspects of our existing business, and complements the growth of our existing customer base which includes our very own Peak students, students and teachers from local and national schools as well as corporate clients alongside our extensive range of leisure clients. “The business is all about building a community – we want to work with existing site users, but also help grow participation at the site through holiday clubs, school and youth groups and corporate team building adventures. “The site will continue to offer a wealth of fun activities such as kayaking, climbing, bush craft, sailing, archery, mountain biking, Duke of Edinburgh and more.” Paul Ball, Peak

Peak is expected to take over the site this month.