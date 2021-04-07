Branches of a travel agent in Lichfield and Burntwood are to rebrand when they reopen.
The Midcounties Co-operative will switch from the Co-operative Travel title to the Your Co–op Travel name.
It comes as the company confirms all of its 78 high street branches across the country – including at Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood and in Lichfield’s Three Spires Shopping Centre – will be open again from Monday (12th April).
Natalie Turner, head of retail for the newly-renamed Your Co-op Travel, said:
“We’re hugely excited to be re-opening our branches.
“We can’t wait to welcome customers back into the branches and to be able to offer them that, all-important, face-to-face contact with a travel expert again.”Natalie Turner, Your Co-op Travel
“It’s a confusing time for holidaymakers, right now and that’s why it’s never been more important to book with an experienced and trusted travel agent.”
The rebranding is part of Midcounties Co-operative’s broader plan to use the Your Co-op title across other businesses it operates.
“As one of the UK’s largest independent consumer co-operative societies, we’re fully owned by our members and the new Your Co-op name really reflects that idea of belonging to the members
“Our purpose is to serve our members and our success is down to building great connections with our customers, member-owners and the communities in which we operate.
“Our members have a direct say in the decisions we make, whether that is shaping our long-term business strategy or choosing how we support their local communities.”Natalie Turner, Your Co-op Travel