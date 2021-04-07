Branches of a travel agent in Lichfield and Burntwood are to rebrand when they reopen.

The Midcounties Co-operative will switch from the Co-operative Travel title to the Your Co–op Travel name.

It comes as the company confirms all of its 78 high street branches across the country – including at Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood and in Lichfield’s Three Spires Shopping Centre – will be open again from Monday (12th April).

Natalie Turner, head of retail for the newly-renamed Your Co-op Travel, said:

“We’re hugely excited to be re-opening our branches. “We can’t wait to welcome customers back into the branches and to be able to offer them that, all-important, face-to-face contact with a travel expert again.”



“It’s a confusing time for holidaymakers, right now and that’s why it’s never been more important to book with an experienced and trusted travel agent.” Natalie Turner, Your Co-op Travel

The rebranding is part of Midcounties Co-operative’s broader plan to use the Your Co-op title across other businesses it operates.