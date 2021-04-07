Some of the donated Easter eggs

A team of volunteers is hoping to deliver more tasty treats after they handed over Easter eggs to people across Lichfield.

Daniel Floyd, Laura Floyd, Charlotte Aspley and Tesco Lichfield were behind the donation, which were distributed with the support of the Helping Each Other community group.

Mr Floyd said:

“We were helped by a team of nine people to deliver the Easter eggs. “It was most fulfilling to see how the local community came together to help deliver them.” Daniel Floyd

He added that they were planning further deliveries of chocolates and sweets later in the year. Anyone wanting to get involved can email d.floyd@hotmail.co.uk.