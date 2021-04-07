A team of volunteers is hoping to deliver more tasty treats after they handed over Easter eggs to people across Lichfield.
Daniel Floyd, Laura Floyd, Charlotte Aspley and Tesco Lichfield were behind the donation, which were distributed with the support of the Helping Each Other community group.
Mr Floyd said:
“We were helped by a team of nine people to deliver the Easter eggs.
“It was most fulfilling to see how the local community came together to help deliver them.”Daniel Floyd
He added that they were planning further deliveries of chocolates and sweets later in the year. Anyone wanting to get involved can email d.floyd@hotmail.co.uk.
With regard to plans for more homes to be built on land earmarked for a town centre I can only say that my Mom and Dad moved into the newly built Oakdene Estate being told a shop on the estate would follow. That was 69 years ago and we’re still waiting!
