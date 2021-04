Police are appealing for witnesses after a parked car was damaged in Lichfield.

The Citroen C3 was on Scotch Orchard when it was hit by another vehicle between 3pm and 4,20pm on 2nd April.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“The driver was alerted by a neighbour, but the offending vehicle that caused the damage was not seen.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 527 of 2nd April.