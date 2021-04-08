The decision to axe a proposal to build a filter lane on open space has been hailed as “great news” by Lichfield District Council’s leader.
Staffordshire County Council has scrapped the plans for the new filter lane between the A51 and The Friary after thousands of residents signed a petition against the idea.
Had it gone ahead, it would have resulted in the loss of part of the Festival Gardens area.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the decision was “great news”.
“Green open spaces don’t just look good, they’re important for our physical and mental health too.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Lichfield City Council, which owns the land, said the strength of feeling had been clear once a consultation had ended.
As well as the petition, more than 280 individual objections were also received.
“It is clear that the residents of the city believe the benefits of the proposal do not outweigh the negative consequences and both councils recognise the strength of feeling expressed.
“Following careful consideration of the consultation responses, Staffordshire County Council has decided to formally withdraw with immediate effect its request to acquire an area of the Festival Gardens.
“Should they have proceeded, the junction improvements would have been funded by the developer of the St John’s Grange site.
“Staffordshire County Council will now discuss alternative developer-funded improvements, by improving roads, cycleways and pedestrian walkways that do not involve any land transfers.
“Both county and city councils would like to thank residents for their responses to the consultation exercise, and confirm that no part of the Festival Gardens are now subject to any potential transfer from city council ownership.”Lichfield City Council spokesperson