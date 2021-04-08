The decision to axe a proposal to build a filter lane on open space has been hailed as “great news” by Lichfield District Council’s leader.

The junction at the A51 and The Friary. Picture: Google Streetview

Staffordshire County Council has scrapped the plans for the new filter lane between the A51 and The Friary after thousands of residents signed a petition against the idea.

Had it gone ahead, it would have resulted in the loss of part of the Festival Gardens area.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the decision was “great news”.

“Green open spaces don’t just look good, they’re important for our physical and mental health too.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield City Council, which owns the land, said the strength of feeling had been clear once a consultation had ended.

As well as the petition, more than 280 individual objections were also received.