The book shop at a Lichfield museum is to reopen on 12th April.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum on Market Street says a number of Covid-secure measures have been introduced for the opening, including screens and hand sanitising stations.

“As the shops small, we ask that only two people occupy the space at a time so that a safe social distance can be maintained.” Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum spokesperson

The museum shop occupies the same room where Johnson’s parents ran their bookshop in 1708.

Proceeds from sales in the shop – which offers gifts as well as second hand books – go to supporting the museum.