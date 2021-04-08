Police are trying to trace a group of teenagers who have damaged a vehicle in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Curborough Road at around 12.35am on 7th April.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“The group, aged around 17 to 19 years old, approached a vehicle that was parked in the street and caused damage to the bonnet. “The owners saw this group but due to the distance from their house to where the vehicle was parked they were unable to identify them further.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 11 of 7th April.