People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views on plans for improvements to the energy network in the region.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) is responsible for power lines, transformers and substations that deliver electricity to homes and businesses.

The company has set out a five-year strategy for the future which is says will reduce power cuts, help vulnerable customers and support environmental targets.

Mark Shaw, business plan manager at WPD, said:

“We’re a proud member of the Staffordshire community and want to hear views on how we should invest to ensure we support regional growth and a move to a lower carbon economy. “Creating a smart network for everyone is at the heart of our ambitions. “We’re responding to a significantly changing energy landscape and the need to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “We’ll be supporting more community energy projects and ensuring capacity is available to meet growing demand for electricity. “Our business plan has been designed in collaboration with over 9,500 regional stakeholders across a two-year period. “We’re now keen to listen to more customers’ views and ideas on how we can best invest in an innovative energy system while continuing to make a real difference to the communities we serve.” Mark Shaw, WPD

Full details on the new business plan and details of how to give feedback before the deadline on 25th April are available at www.westernpower.co.uk/BP2.