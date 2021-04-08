Three men have been banned from the road after being found guilty of driving dangerously in Burntwood.

Michael Williams, 27, of Holt Crescent, Cannock, 25-year-old Daniel Lester of Cannock Road, Cannock, and 28-year-old Jay Beddow of East Butts Road, Rugeley, were all handed community orders, disqualified from driving for 12 months and asked to pay court costs.

It comes after an incident on 21st March when they were spotted travelling at speed along Miners Way and Milestone Way.

They were travelling at 100mph in a 50mph zone before being stopped by police.

PC Craig Beardsley said: