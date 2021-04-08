Tickets have gone on sale for a concert by Jethro Tull in Lichfield.
The group will perform at Lichfield Cathedral on 2nd December.
A spokesperson said:
“All the funds raised will go towards the preservation of Lichfield Cathedral.
“Based on a Christmas-themed concert, the concert features the work of Jethro Tull as written and recorded by Ian Anderson since 1968.
“Added to this are several pieces of re-worked classical repertoire and Lichfield Cathedral’s very own choristers will also be performing at the concert.”Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson
Tickets are available to book online.
Hmmm… on the Jethro Tull/Ian Anderson website (http://jethrotull.com/tour-dates/) this is being advertised as one of two ‘Ian Anderson Christmas Shows’ at Midlands cathedrals (the other one is in Coventry), not a Jethro Tull concert.
On the Lichfield Cathedral website (https://www.lichfield-cathedral.org/news/news/post/502-jethro-tull-coming-to-lichfield-cathedral) this is being advertised as a Jethro Tull concert, but the quote from the organiser states “I’m really pleased that we are able to sponsor this event which I’m sure will prove just as popular as Ian Anderson’s previous Christmas performances”; no mention of the band from the organiser/sponsor.
Some clarity, please? An Ian Anderson solo Christmas show isn’t quite the same thing as a Jethro Tull concert.
