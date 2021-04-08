Jethro Tull

Tickets have gone on sale for a concert by Jethro Tull in Lichfield.

The group will perform at Lichfield Cathedral on 2nd December.

A spokesperson said:

“All the funds raised will go towards the preservation of Lichfield Cathedral. “Based on a Christmas-themed concert, the concert features the work of Jethro Tull as written and recorded by Ian Anderson since 1968. “Added to this are several pieces of re-worked classical repertoire and Lichfield Cathedral’s very own choristers will also be performing at the concert.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Tickets are available to book online.