The bells of Lichfield Cathedral will ring 99 times in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

The flag of St George was lowered to half-mast following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death aged 99.

The bells will toll from midday tomorrow (10th April) in a mark of respect.

The Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dorber, said:

Prince Philip

“We received with great sadness the news of the death of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. “He has served our country selflessly as the Queen’s husband and consort since their marriage and her accession to the throne in 1952. “He has shown genuine concern for the future of our country, through his interest in the environment, wildlife, education, and by ensuring we are at the forefront of scientific advancement. “While our monarchy has its formal and solemn side, Prince Philip has shown a forthright wit and sense of humour and has helped the monarchy adapt and embrace change over the years. “The Queen described him as her rock and he has been a major stabilising influence throughout her whole reign. He will be sorely missed.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the cathedral is asking people not to travel or bring flowers. They are asked instead to sign an online book of condolence at churchofengland.org.