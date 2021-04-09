The Bishop of Lichfield has joined those paying tribute following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip died today (9th April) at the age of 99.
The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield said the Duke’s charitable activities were “remarkable”.
“I join with people across the Diocese of Lichfield in expressing our sorrow on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and in sending our condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all the members of the Royal Family.
“Prince Philip has lived a life of service, commitment and courage.
“He has been constantly loyal in his support of the Queen and tireless in his engagement with people of all communities across our country.
“His advocacy for young people, for conservation and for a wide range of charitable activities has been remarkable, and is an inspiration to us all.
“In this Easter season, our prayers for him are that he may enjoy the fulness of the life which is promised to us – and our prayers for our Queen are that in her grief she may know the comfort and hope which faith assures.”The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield