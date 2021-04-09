The runners and riders for the forthcoming local elections in Lichfield and Burntwood have been unveiled.

Members of Staffordshire County Council will be elected on 6th May, with the Summerfield and All Saints Lichfield District Council ward also being contested in a by-election.

Lichfield City Council will ave a by-election for the Stowe ward, while the new Staffordshire Commissioner will also be decided when voters go to the polls next month.

Staffordshire County Council:

Burntwood North

Jamie Christie (Liberal Democrats)

Thomas Loughbrough Rudd (Conservatives)

Sue Woodward (Labour)

Burntwood South

Darren Ennis (Labour)

John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)

Mike Wilcox (Conservatives)

Lichfield City North

Kathy Coe MBE (Labour)

John Madden (Independent)

Stephen Sanders (Green Party)

Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)

Miles Trent (Liberal Democrats)

Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)

Lichfield City South

Hugh Ashton (Liberal Democrats)

Paul Ecclestone-Brown (Green Party)

Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)

Ann Hughes (Labour)

Lichfield Rural East

Phillip Bennion (Liberal Democrats)

Lorna McGinty (Labour)

Alan White (Conservatives)

Lichfield Rural North

Janet Eagland (Conservatives)

Peter Longman (Independent)

Paul McDermott (Liberal Democrats)

Simon Partridge (Green Party

David Whatton (Labour)

Lichfield Rural South

David Smith (Conservatives)

John Smith (Liberal Democrats)

Brad Westwood (Labour)

Lichfield Rural West

Richard Cox (Conservatives)

Janet Higgins (UKIP)

Mark Pritchard (Labour)

Fiona Robertson (Liberal Democrats)

Lichfield District Council Summerfield and All Saints by-election:

Michael Galvin (Labour)

John Paul Taylor (Liberal Democrats)

Eileen Heather Tranter (Conservatives)

Lichfield City Council Stowe ward by-election:

Lottie Harrington (Labour)

Bob Harrison (Conservatives)

Richard Henshaw (Liberal Democrats)

John Madden (Independent)

Stephen Sanders (Green Party)

Christopher Wilkinson (Independent)

Staffordshire Commissioner: