Community groups working to improve the local environment in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding.

South Staffs Water’s Projects that Explore Biodiversity Benefits in the Local Environment (PEBBLE) fund is now open to applications.

Up to £10,000 is available to organisations to help improve, restore or create new habitats.

Dan Clark, water resources and environment manager for South Staffs Water, said:

“The past year has shown us all how important the outside environment can be for our health and wellbeing. “More than ever we are keen to support local groups, which are working on projects to enhance biodiversity in their local area. “By increasing the variety of natural living things, it not only benefits the planet, it also enhances local communities, our open spaces and everyone’s wellbeing. “We want to hear from charities, community groups, schools and other organisations with their projects, which could be helped by a grant from our PEBBLE fund.” Dan Clark, South Staffs Water

Applications can be submitted until 30th June at www.south-staffs-water.co.uk/pebble.