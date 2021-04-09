Proposals for a housing estate on land in Burntwood is not a done deal, a councillor has said.

A housing association has put forward the proposal for homes on the blue hoarding site off Milestone Way.

The decision has led to criticism from local councillors, with the site having been earmarked as a retail development for a number of years.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said the Neighbourhood Plan – which will be voted on in a referendum next month – will help prevent the land being used for housing.

“This is certainly not a done deal. “It goes against both Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan and the town council’s draft Neighbourhood Plan, which earmark this site for retail, leisure and employment opportunities alongside some residential use – not a housing estate with a fast-food outlet bunged at the side. “While there is no planning application in yet, the planning committees’ hands will be strengthened by voting ‘yes’ for the Neighbourhood Plan in the referendum in Burntwood on 6th May.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

A consultation document has shown plans for 87 new housing association properties on the plot.

Part of the leaflet outlining plans for the land

The leaflet is seeking views on the potential for homes to be built on the land behind Morrisons supermarket.