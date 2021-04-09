Bosses at a Lichfield business say they hope the reopening of their store will be a “celebration” after urging shoppers to continue supporting local traders.

The Arthur Price Factory Shop will welcome customers again from Monday (12th April).

CEO Simon Price said the company was planning the biggest sale in its history to mark the reopening.

Simon and James Price

“This is a celebration, pure and simple. After the dark, harsh months of lockdown the team is bursting to see people and what better way to celebrate than to have some super offers. “It will be so good to be back together again. “We are thankful to all the local people who have purchased from us over the last year. “Supporting independent shops is important for the local economy but it also shows great community spirit and I ask everyone to keep shopping local for whatever they need, keep our independent shops’ tills ringing.” Simon Price

James Price, Simon’s eldest son and the fifth generation of the Price family, said the company had diversified to mitigate the challenges of lockdown restrictions.