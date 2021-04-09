The death of Prince Philip is “a desperately sad loss to the nation”, Lichfield’s MP has said.
The Duke of Edinburgh died earlier this morning (9th April).
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Prince Philip.
“He was an inspiration to many founding the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme in which so many of my constituents were involved along with his chairmanship of numerous British and worldwide organisations.
“His good humour and lack of stuffiness helped preserve the Royal Family in our nation in changing times.
“He came to the Lichfield constituency on a number of occasions and on my few meetings in London with him, I found him to be a charming and amusing individual full of knowledge and experience from his long and productive life.
“He is a desperately sad loss to the nation and my thoughts go out to Her Majesty the Queen and others in the Royal Family who will be grieving for him.
“May he rest in peace.”
Councillor Joseph Powell, chairman of Lichfield District Council, also paid tribute to Prince Philip.
“On behalf of the district of Lichfield, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family upon the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.
“All our thoughts are with them at this sad time.
“Prince Philip served our nation for many years, both Royal Consort to HRH The Queen and in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.
“In his lifetime he was a patron to over 800 charities and his title is synonymous with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme which continues to inspire young people across the country.
“He will be remembered for his steadfast and loyal support to the Queen and his country and will be sadly missed.”Cllr Joseph Powell, Lichfield District Council
