The National Memorial Arboretum has confirmed it will fly the Union flag at half-mast as part of the official mourning of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum

Prince Philip’s death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace earlier today (9th April).

Black armbands will also be made available for staff and volunteers at the arboretum during the period of mourning

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: