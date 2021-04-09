A new service supporting carers in Lichfield and Burntwood has been launched.

The Staffordshire Together for Carers Service has been created following a consultation run by the local clinical commissioning group and Staffordshire County Council.

The new service includes emotional and practical support for carers, as well as giving them the opportunity to take breaks from caring to meet others and look after their own hobbies and interests.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This new service puts carers at its heart, to ensure they have access to the emotional and practical support to carry out their caring role, but are also supported to take breaks from that role when they need it. “We have thousands of carers across Staffordshire who do a tremendous job in looking after their loved ones, so it is important we have a service that gives them the support they need when they need it.” Dr Richard Harling

It is estimated that there are 148,000 adult carers and 1,950 young carers in Staffordshire.

Marcus Warnes, Accountable Officer for the Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Groupss said:

“Carers play an invaluable contribution to our communities. Without them the health and care system would be unable to function in the way that we do, to the detriment of everyone. “It is only right they receive recognition by being given support and help for all the work that they do. “We are delighted this service is now taking off and trust it will provide real tangible help for our army of carers in Staffordshire.” Marcus Warnes

More details about the new service are available at www.staffordshiretogetherforcarers.org.uk.