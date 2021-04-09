Prince Philip

Tributes have been paid following the death of Prince Philip at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh had died earlier today (9th April).

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” Buckingham Palace spokesperson

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the Royal had been a regular visitor to the region.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. “Prince Philip has been a dedicated and loyal servant to the Royal family and to the country since the Queen came to the throne. “The Prince visited Staffordshire on numerous occasions. “We will all remember him for his hard work and of course his sense of humour, but first and foremost he was a husband, for more than 70 years, a father, grandfather and great grandfather and our thoughts are with the Queen and her family on this very sad day.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Prince Philip. “He epitomised a life of public service and of dedication to family and good causes. “May he rest in peace.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said: