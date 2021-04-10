Prince Philip

Council bosses are asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to leave floral tributes to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died yesterday (9th April) at the age of 99.

The flag at Lichfield District Council House is flying at half-mast as a mark of respect.

The flag flying at half-mast outside Lichfield District Council House

But with coronavirus restrictions in place, no physical book of condolence will take place, with people asked to sign an online one instead.

A statement on Lichfield District Council’s website also asked that people did not place flowers.