Council bosses are asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to leave floral tributes to Prince Philip.
The Duke of Edinburgh died yesterday (9th April) at the age of 99.
The flag at Lichfield District Council House is flying at half-mast as a mark of respect.
But with coronavirus restrictions in place, no physical book of condolence will take place, with people asked to sign an online one instead.
A statement on Lichfield District Council’s website also asked that people did not place flowers.
“Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, or one of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Patronages in memory of His Royal Highness, instead of leaving floral tributes.
“The Royal Family have the safety and wellbeing of the public in mind during these challenging times.
“The family therefore ask that anyone wishing to express their condolences does so in the safest way possible.”Statement on Lichfield District Council’s website