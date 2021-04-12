An appeal for information has been launched after a spate of fly-tipping across Lichfield and Burntwood since the beginning of the month.

Rubbish left on Church Road in Stonnall

Lichfield District Council said it had received 50 reports of rubbish being dumped this month alone.

Items left include asbestos, fridges, mattresses and rubble.

Ben Percival, head of operational services at Lichfield District Council, said:

Rubbish dumped in Chorley

“Our team is struggling to cope with the sheer number of fly-tipping incidents, which seem to get worse around bank holidays. “Everyone can help us keep the district free of fly-tipping by making sure they only use properly licensed companies to dispose of waste on their behalf. “So, when employing a gardener, tree surgeon, builder or house clearance company, it’s important to check they have a waste carrier licence, which means they can legally remove your waste – if they cannot produce this paperwork, please don’t use them. “We’re also calling on anyone who may have seen the culprits in the act of fly-tipping to report it to us to help us with our investigations. “The cost of removing fly-tipping is funded by Lichfield and Burntwood residents, and the more spent on clearing up this type of environmental crime the less can be spent on other services that benefit the district.” Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council

To report fly-tipping or provide information about offences visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report or call 01543 308999.