The owners of Drayton Manor Park have released plans for improvements and the creation of a nautical-themed area at the attraction.

Adventure Cove will centre around the area of the theme park where the Storm Force ride is.

The move will also see a river rapids ride introduced for the first time since the closure of the old Splash Canyon attraction following the death of a schoolgirl in 2017.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: