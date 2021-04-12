The owners of Drayton Manor Park have released plans for improvements and the creation of a nautical-themed area at the attraction.
Adventure Cove will centre around the area of the theme park where the Storm Force ride is.
The move will also see a river rapids ride introduced for the first time since the closure of the old Splash Canyon attraction following the death of a schoolgirl in 2017.
William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said:
“We are so excited to welcome visitors back to the park, and introduce them to Adventure Cove this summer.
“We’ve been busy behind the scenes while the park has been closed, and we’re really pleased with how the new area is looking already and can’t wait to see it finished.
“We are working closely with our local contractors and are hugely grateful to both them and the support of Looping Group for this new development.
“It’s especially exciting for us to the be able to launch the new Adventure Cove area, along with number of new rides and attractions for families and coaster fans alike.
“We look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy a summer of fun and seafaring adventures at Drayton Manor Park.”William Bryan, Drayton Manor Park