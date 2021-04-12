A county health chief is urging people to continue minimising the spread of coronavirus as non-essential retail reopens.

The Government roadmap has also seen hairdressers reopen, while pubs can also serve drinks outdoors.

Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care Dr Richard Harling said it was good to see retailers reopen – but warned people needed to remember the fight against Covid-19 was not over.

“It’s great that many businesses across Staffordshire can now reopen after what has been an extremely tough and uncertain time for them. “I’m urging residents to do everything they can to minimise the spread of coronavirus and avoid restrictions being imposed again. “The best way to do this is by continuing to follow the rules and making sure you’re getting tested regularly, at least twice a week. “Getting is now easier than ever, with plenty of options at our community testing sites or with home testing kits.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Easing of restrictions also means that all childcare and supervised activities are now allowed indoors and care home residents can nominate two named individuals for regular indoor visits.

Up to 15 guests will be allowed to attend weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and other commemorative events in eligible indoor venues.