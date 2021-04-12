Visitors to libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood will be able to browse the shelves once again as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Burntwood Library

Facilities have previously been limited to click and collect services only, but the national changes to coronavirus regulations, means traditional book browsing is now allowed from today (12th April).

Helen Riley, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy chief executive and director of families and communities, said:

“As lockdown eases, we are very pleased to be able to take a step towards restoring more public access to our services in the community. “Inevitably some conditions remain in place at the moment and we ask people to respect staff, volunteers and each other as they return.” Helen Riley, Staffordshire County Council

Lichfield Library

Library chiefs said books would still be quarantined after handling, while social distancing and the requirement to wear masks still applies.

The mobile library service will also return to rural roads from today, with the two specialist vehicles offering an ‘order and collect’ service at a limited number of stops.