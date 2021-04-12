A Lichfield toy shop will extend ‘quiet hours’ in store for another week.

The Entertainer, in the Three Spires Shopping Centre, reopened yesterday (12th April) after lockdown restrictions were eased.

This week will see the first hour of opening feature reduced music and dimmed lights for the benefit of autistic visitors.

The move was welcomed by Tom Purser, head of campaigns at the National Autistic Society. He said:

“We are very pleased to hear that The Entertainer is continuing to provide quiet hours for its customers. “Autistic people represent a huge part of our society – around one in 100 people in the UK. They and their families want to have the opportunity to go to the shops, but many find the crowds, noise and unpredictability of our high streets completely overwhelming. “The smallest changes can help open up the high street for autistic people. Things like staff finding out a bit more about autism and making simple adjustments like turning down music or dimming the lights. “As coronavirus restrictions ease, it’s more important than ever for retailers to consider autistic people and make sure they aren’t left stranded.” Tom Purser, National Autistic Society

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer, said: