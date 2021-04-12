Tributes have been paid following the deaths of two long-serving members of Lichfield Civic Society.
The group has confirmed the deaths of former treasure Mark Farrant ex-chairman Alan Thompson in a newsletter to members.
A spokesperson said:
“Mark joined the committee in 1996. He actively supported the society and could be seen at meetings well into his nineties.
“Although quietly spoken, Mark cared strongly about the future of the city – he was a true, old-fashioned gentleman.
“Alan may have held the record for the longest membership of the society.
“Records show that he was already serving on the committee in 1980.
“His background as a lecturer in design served him well in assessment of the quality of planning applications.
“We offer our condolences to their families and friends.”Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson