Police are warning people to be vigilant after a phone scam in Staffordshire saw two people scammed out of a total of £26,000.

The victims – who are not known to each other – were each called at about 5pm on Saturday (10th April) by someone purporting to be from the Santander bank.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The caller stated that the individuals’ account had been compromised and advised them to send funds through an alleged secure system for safe-keeping. “However, the call is a scam and once money is sent, it cannot be retrieved. “People concerned about a telephone call they receive should immediately hang up and contact their bank directly in their usual way.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone affected by fraud can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.