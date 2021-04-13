The copyright to the works of a best-selling Whittington author has sold for £36,000 at auction in Lichfield.
Bidders from across the world battled it out for ownership of Craig Thomas’ novels.
The former teacher wrote the 1977 book Firefox which was made into the 1982 Hollywood blockbuster of the same name directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.
It was sold – alongside the copyright to 17 other books – at Richard Winterton Auctioneers yesterday (12th April).
“A wonderful and well-deserved result for the copyright to this superb collection of 18 novels whose audacious plots spearheaded an entire genre.
“Craig’s catalogue was lot one and it certainly launched the sale in style with a huge amount of interest from across the globe.
“The international nature of an online auction with internet bidders joining us from all over the world seems very fitting too, given the focus on technology so intrinsic to Craig’s work.
“His fans regard the author as the true originator of the techno-thriller and hopefully this sale will prompt the beginning of a new chapter for his impressive catalogue.
“We were especially pleased to be carrying out the sale on the instructions of the estate of Craig’s wife Jill as they lived for many years in Whittington on the outskirts of Lichfield.”Richard Winterton
The house where he wrote Firefox is currently on the market with Downes & Daughters.
