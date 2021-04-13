The copyright to the works of a best-selling Whittington author has sold for £36,000 at auction in Lichfield.

Craig Thomas

Bidders from across the world battled it out for ownership of Craig Thomas’ novels.

The former teacher wrote the 1977 book Firefox which was made into the 1982 Hollywood blockbuster of the same name directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

It was sold – alongside the copyright to 17 other books – at Richard Winterton Auctioneers yesterday (12th April).