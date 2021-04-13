Duke of Edinburgh Award volunteers working on the restoration of the Lichfield Canal have held a minute’s silence in memory of Prince Philip.

Duke of Edinburgh volunteers holding a minute’s silence alongside the Lichfield Canal

It took place during their first work party after lockdown restrictions were eased.

The scheme bearing the Duke’s name has supported the work of the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust over the past seven years.

Following the minute’s silence the group began work on cleaning bricks used in the old locks so they can be reused as part of the restoration.

Offcuts from trees were also used to create habitat piles for small animals living alongside the canal route near Cricket Lane.

Trust chairperson Chris Bull, who is also environment director, said: