Lichfield’s MP has hailed the work of the NHS after confirmation that the coronavirus vaccine programme had hit a new milestone.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The rollout has now moved on to those aged 45 and over after all over 50s and all those in high risk groups were offered a first dose.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant took to social media to pay tribute to those involved in the scheme.

“It’s really brilliant that all over 50s and vulnerable under 50s have now been vaccinated in the UK against Covid-19 way ahead of schedule. “Well done to the NHS and to the Government team that helped fund the research and made all the advance purchases of Covid vaccine ahead of others.” Michael Fabricant MP

The news means the initial target of reaching the over 50s and vulnerable residents by 15th April has been met.