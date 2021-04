Lichfield’s official ale tasters have been raising a glass following the reopening of the city’s pubs.

Nick Sedgwick and Colin Ablitt visiting the Duke of York pub

Colin Ablitt and Nick Sedgwick headed for the outdoor seating area of the Duke of York to ensure pints were perfect for the return of drinkers following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Mr Sedgwick, who has held the post for 34 years, said: