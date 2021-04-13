Previous Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards winner Anna Makjut

People are being urged to nominate carers across Lichfield and Burntwood for a regional award.

Nominations for the Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards close on 28th May.

The awards are open to formal and informal carers of any age, as well as companies and organisations.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our Dignity in Care awards are a wonderful celebration of those people who provide the highest level of care in our communities. “Each year’s awards are special but this years are even more important as we recognise those amazing individuals delivering care throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. “I’m extremely proud of our care sector and those who work in it, as well as all the informal carers looking after family members or relatives. “Nominating someone is easy and it’s a great way to thank them for the wonderful difference they make. “You’ve still got time to get your nominations in before the closing date at the end of May, so please visit the website for more details.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

There are ten categories in this year’s awards, including Dignity Champion, Leadership Award, Student/Learner award and Informal Carer of the Year.

Nominating can be done online at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/dignityincare.