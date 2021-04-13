Plans have been unveiled for a new 120-space lorry park in Fradley.

The proposals for the 1.7 hectare plot of land north east of Wood End Lane have been put forward by Legal and General UK Property Fund to support the Palletways distribution centre.

A planning statement said the lorry park would help cut the number of vehicles being forced to wait on roads near the site.

“The proposed lorry park is intended to provide a location for incoming vehicles to be held before they are called to be unloaded or reloaded. “With Palletways’ site at Fradley forming their national distribution centre, it is critical to their operations to be efficient and avoid unnecessary delay. “The proposed development will assist in removing the mobile queues from the roads on approach to Palletways’ premises both boosting the efficient of their operations as well as removing the parked vehicles from the existing roads surrounding the site.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.