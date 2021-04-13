The redevelopment of Rugeley Power Station has been given the green light by planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council.

An artist’s impression of the redevelopment of the former Rugeley Power Station site

Regeneration specialist Engie said neighbouring local authority Cannock Chase District Council had also granted outline planning permission.

The scheme is expected to create a development of 2,300 “low carbon homes” and school.

Colin Macpherson, divisional CEO for ENGIE UK and Ireland, said:

“We have been in positive and productive communication with all the relevant local authorities and local residents for many years now as we pushed to drive forward with a powerful proposal that would enrich the local area and inject new homes, jobs and opportunities after the closure of the power station. ““We’re delighted to now be in a position where we can start to deliver on this ground-breaking development and look forward to continue working closely with the local authorities and the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust as the scheme develops.” Colin Macpherson, ENGIE

The cooling towers at the station are expected to be demolished in June to allow the next phase of redevelopment to begin.

Diane Tilley, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said: