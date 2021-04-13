Tickets have gone on sale for a new show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Soap stars Mark Moraghan, Sian Reeves, Parry Glasspool and Lucy Dixon will be at the city theatre in October for the production of Helen Forrester’s best-selling book By the Waters of Liverpool.

By the Waters of Liverpool cast

Set in the 1930s, the story follows teenager Helen as she battles with her parents for the right to educate herself and go out to work.

A spokesperson said:

“During the Great Depression, Helen’s father lost his fortune when the stock market crashed and the family were suddenly thrown into poverty. “Leaving behind the nannies, servants and comfortable middle-class life in the South West of England, the family chose Liverpool as the place to start over – but they were in for a terrible shock. “Taken out of school to care for her younger brothers and sisters while her parents struggled to rebuild their shattered lives, Helen is treated as an unpaid slave and desperate to escape. “By 1939, now aged 20 and with Britain on the brink of war, she has still never been kissed by a man. “But things start looking up for Helen when she meets a tall, strong seaman and falls in love.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £26 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.