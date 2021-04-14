The Green Man at Clifton Campville. Picture: Google Streetview

Outbuildings at a Grade II listed pub in Clifton Campville could be demolished to make way for new housing if the proposals are approved by Lichfield District Council planners.

The would see store and function rooms at The Green Man on Main Street make way for three bungalows.

A planning statement said:

“The current public house business and therefore the historic and community assets are at significant risk as major investment is required in order that essential repairs, improvements and upgrades can be made to the listed building including the kitchen, plumbing, electrical wiring and the external fabric. “The business cannot support such investment and matters have been exacerbated by the current Covid-19 pandemic and economic climate. “The proposed development has been significantly scaled back from a previous application for five houses down to three small bungalows. “Importantly, it proposes the demolition of outbuildings that are neither structurally sound or currently used by the public house business – the footprint of these buildings is very similar in size to the footprint of the proposed bungalows. “The loss of the existing structurally unsound heritage store building will be outweighed by the benefits from the demolition and removal of structures that cause serious harm to the setting and by the renovation and improvements to the Green Man listed building itself.” Planning statement

