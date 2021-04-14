Controversial plans to build housing on two plots of public open space in Lichfield have been dropped.

The land at Netherstowe earmarked for housing

Communications from a senior planning officer at Lichfield District Council – seen by Lichfield Live – revealed that the proposals for land at Netherstowe and Leyfields had been withdrawn.

“I can confirm that both applications reference 20/01120/FULM and 20/01121/FULM made by Bromford Housing Group have now been withdrawn.” Email from a senior planning officer at Lichfield District Council

Both applications no longer appear on the authority’s planning portal, which instead says they are “no longer available for viewing”.

It comes after a petition saw thousands of residents object to the plans put forward by housing association Bromford.

The proposals had sparked controversy after it emerged a deal to sell the land had been agreed without the knowledge of the local authority’s own leader.

But the housing scheme is now off the table after the planning application was withdrawn.

Campaigner Daniel Floyd said:

“I have spent 12 months working on this campaign, I’m happy to have led it and I’m thrilled that we got the result we wanted. “We have protected our green and open spaces. “With that being said, I will not stop working for the residents of Lichfield ensuring we continue protecting green and open spaces across the north of Lichfield city, Daniel Floyd

The withdrawal of the applications is the latest victory for people power in Lichfield after a proposal to use Festival Gardens for a new road junction was also scrapped after a petition was launched.