A Lichfield fundraiser has teamed up with her sisters to jog, skip and scooter 126 miles for charity in support of their mum who has cancer.

Paula Young, Andrea Fiford, Jan Hughes and Carole Dyson

Paula Young, from Fradley, will join sisters Andrea Fiford and Jan Hughes, along with thousands of people from across the UK for the Race for Life from Home on 24th April in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The virtual event will mark the start of a mammoth 126-mile fitness campaign for the trio.

To kick off their fundraising in style, the ladies have created a ‘Charlie’s Angel’s’ inspired comedy video using water guns and Race for Life merchandise.

Paula, who works in the media relations team for Cancer Research UK, said:

“We were devastated when mum was diagnosed with cancer in February, especially as lockdown meant we couldn’t go and see her. “We’ve had to get used to seeing each other virtually so we thought, why not do Race for Life virtually? “We’re all very close and we would normally have spent a lot of time together during the past year so we decided instead to add up all the miles it would take to walk to mum’s from each of our houses.” Paula Young

Paula’s mum Carole Dyson was diagnosed with Malt Lymphoma – a type of blood cancer – in February.

“At first we thought it was stomach cancer so when we were told it was a treatable type of lymphoma it was a relief. “But she still needed some quite intense chemotherapy so it’s been tough watching her get so poorly with it. “Mum has always been there for us and all of her many friends so the video idea was our tribute to her energy and a way of bringing a smile to her face. “We grew up in the 70s so we’ve taken inspiration from shows like Charlie’s Angels and Wonder Woman.” Paula Young

“The care I’ve had has been absolutely brilliant”

Carole Dyson

Carole, a 75-year-old retired youth worker with three daughters and six grandchildren, said:

“I’m so proud of my three angels – their video is amazing and I got quite emotional watching it. “When I was diagnosed my first thought was that I’m not ready to go yet. But the care I’ve had has been absolutely brilliant. “I’m confident that this time next year I’ll be fit enough to join in the Race for Life myself.” Carole Dyson

All mass-participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This charity is predicting a £300million drop in income caused by Covid-19 over the next three years.

“Covid-19 has slowed us down, but we will never stop and we’re absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow. “Our video aims to show people that, even though we’re still apart, we can unite against cancer. “We hope it encourages people to sign up to Race for Life at Home this April and then physically come together at our events in the autumn.” Paula Young

For more details on how to sign up for Race for Life at Home, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.