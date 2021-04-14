Coronavirus vaccination card

Lichfield and Burntwood residents aged over 45 are being urged to book their coronavirus vaccinations.

It comes after the confirmation that all over 50s and members of high risk groups have now been offered their first doses across the UK.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said phase two of the rollout was now ready to ensure younger residents are vaccinated in the coming months.

“It’s great news even more people in are now able to join those who have already have their Covid vaccination. “The vaccination programme has been a success in Staffordshire. It is one of the main things people can do protect themselves and their families from the virus and make sure the easing of lockdown keeps on track. “The vaccine is safe and effective, and I strongly encourage all eligible people to book their slot as soon as they are able to do so.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Those aged 45 and over can book via the NHS coronavirus vaccination website.