People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to support the Midlands Air Ambulance by taking part in its Lifesaving Lottery.

Midlands Air Ambulance

The charity said the initiative had raised more than £3.8million in 2020, funding the equivalent of 1,290 missions by the service.

As well as supporting the air ambulance, players are in with a chance to win £1,000.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“It’s thanks to the kindness of local people, like the supporters of our Lifesaving Lottery, we are able to continue making critical care missions possible and saving lives across the Midlands. “This year has been exceptionally challenging for us all, which is why we offer this additional way for support the charity, which is mutually beneficial as the supporter also has the chance to win money each week, while helping to fund our extremely important pre-hospital service.” Emma Gray, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For more details on playing the Lifesaving Lottery visit midlandsairambulance.com/lottery.