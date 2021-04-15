Council chiefs have confirmed two open spaces in Lichfield will remain “for the benefit of the community” after controversial plans for housing were scrapped.

The land off Leyfields earmarked for new housing

Planning applications for sites at Leyfields and Netherstowe were withdrawn yesterday (14th April).

Housing association Bromford had agreed to buy the land, but a petition signed by thousands of residents fought to prevent planning permission being granted by Lichfield District Council.

An investigation is continuing into how the initial deal to sell both plots was agreed without the knowledge of the local authority’s leader.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: