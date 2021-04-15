The first draw for the new fundraising Lichfield Community Lottery has taken place.

While the jackpot wasn’t scooped, there were 27 winners.

The lottery raises money for 46 good causes who have signed up to take benefit from the scheme.

Gareth Davies, Lichfield District Council’s head of regulatory services, housing and wellbeing, said:

“Well done to all the winners and thank you to everyone who is supporting the lottery, helping to raise money for worthwhile local causes. “It’s amazing to see the number of supporters go up each week as it means even more good causes will benefit from such a generous local community.” Gareth Davies, Lichfield District Council

Each £1 ticket sees 60p go directly to local charities and good causes, with the remainder being put towards prizes and operating costs.

Future draws – and chance to scoop the £25,000 jackpot – will take place every Saturday night. For more details on how to play, visit www.lichfieldcommunitylottery.co.uk.