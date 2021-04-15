Lunar Lecture logo

Tickets have gone on sale for the latest Lunar Lecture hosted by a Lichfield museum.

Erasmus Darwin House will host Sara Porter on 27th April for her online talk Maria Jacson: A forgotten female botanist.

A spokesperson said:

“Maria Jacson was an 18th Century English writer known for her books on botany at a time when there were significant obstacles to women’s authorship. “In this lecture, Sara Porter will focus on Darwin’s promotion of Maria Jacson and the impact of his botany on women.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £6 and can be booked online.