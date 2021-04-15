A Lichfield retailer is celebrating after reaching a fundraising milestone for charity.

Central England Co-op said it has now donated £1.5million to corporate charity partner Dementia UK.

The company has been working with the charity for more than three years, with staff carrying out a range of challenges such as skydiving and litter picks.

Staff taking part in a litter pick outside the Central England Co-op Curborough Road store in Lichfield

The money raised has been used to help pay for the creation of eight specialist Admiral Nurses, develop additional training and staffing for a free dementia helpline.

Central England Co-op’s corporate responsibility manager Hannah Gallimore said:

“To hit this major milestone is a massive achievement and I’m extremely proud of everyone involved for helping us to reach this incredible amount. “Our colleagues continue to find new and creative ways to fundraise which reflects just how much this cause and the vital work they do has resonated. “From the partnership we have seen just how important the work Dementia UK and its Admiral Nurse service do for families is and this has only become more apparent during the coronavirus pandemic. “As we continue to see how important the work of the Dementia UK Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline is to so many families and as we see the Admiral Nurse service grow into new areas as a direct result of our funding, it only makes our colleagues more determined to keep fundraising.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

The Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline is also available to anyone with queries or concerns about dementia.

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief executive at Dementia UK, said:

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff and members for their continued support of the charity. “With their enthusiastic fundraising and passion for supporting more families with dementia, we have been able to expand our services at a time when they are needed most.” Dr Hilda Hayo, Dementia UK

Customers can also support the charity via a JustGiving page.