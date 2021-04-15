Prince Philip

A racing pigeon will be released in Lichfield as part of a nationwide tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA) said ten birds – one for each decade of Prince Philip’s life – would be released simultaneously from cathedral cities across the UK at midday on Saturday (17th April).

Ian Evans, CEO of the RPRA, said:

“We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh and we want to commemorate his life and show our support for the Royal Family. “The RPRA and the Royal Family both share a rich history together as the family has had a close affinity with the sport for over 100 years, so we wanted to celebrate this by liberating pigeons across the UK. “When accompanying the Queen to the Sandringham Estate, the Duke always showed an interest in the royal pigeons and we feel that this would be a fitting tribute.”

The Royal Family began to keep pigeons in the late 19th Century and the tradition has continued to this day.