A pop-up coronavirus testing centre will be at Chasewater Country Park this wekeend.

The beauty spot will offer walk-in community testing for people without Covid-19 symptoms from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (16th April).

People will also be able to collect home testing kits to use as well.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said pop-up centres would be used at outdoor locations where there is high footfall to encourage more people to get tested.

“With the relaxation of certain rules that came into place on Monday, more businesses have reopened and people are meeting outdoors again which increases the chances of people unknowingly spreading the virus “To prevent this from happening which could cause a spike in cases and potentially derail the roadmap out of lockdown we have to make regular testing a priority. “Getting a rapid test is quick and easy, and there are increased options available either at a testing site or at home to get tested twice a week and make it a part of a regular routine. “Setting up in popular spots like Chasewater makes it even more convenient for local people to get a supervised test as they enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

More details about coronavirus testing options are available on the Staffordshire County Council website.