A dog owner in Burntwood has thanked council staff for making sure people can clean up after their pooches.

Walkers on the Hunslet Estate said a previous dog poo bin located near Rugeley Road had disappeared.

But Lichfield District Council’s parks and open spaces team has now installed a replacement.

Woody the dog at the new poo bin

Julia Aldritt, who walks her dog Woody in the area, said the number of people walking their pets in the area had increased during the pandemic.

“Our open spaces have been and still are some of the most safe and inviting walks in the area, so much so that many people regularly walk their dogs in the area. “We contacted the council to highlight that the dog waste bin had been removed, but that there was still a need to have one placed back at that spot to avoid littering the walkway with bags of dog waste that people sadly discard instead of carrying their own dog waste to the next available bin. “Thank you to the council officer for taking swift action to help us keep our area clean.” Julia Aldritt

Julia said she hoped dog walkers using the area would now make sure they clean up after their animals.